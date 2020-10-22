Advertisement

Winnebago County Clerk tests voting equipment ahead of November 3

Equipment was tested with multiple forms of ballots to ensure accurate counting.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline voting equipment was tested Wednesday morning as thousands of ballots have been sent in through absentee and mail-in voting.

With less than 2 weeks until election day, the equipment was sent through multiple tests in order to ensure accurate and efficient results for the election. And while many plan to exercise their vote on November 3rd, Winnebago County Officials expect a smaller turnout than in most years due to all the early voting options.

“We are testing the actual equipment that will be going out to the polls on election day," said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow, "so we want to make sure that the equipment we are using is efficient and running effectively. There is no time to have any cause for error or cause for concern so this helps alleviate any concerns that the voters might have about the equipment were using”

The tests were conducted with sample ballots. Officials hope these tests will ease voters worries regarding fraudulent ballots and assure voters their voices will be heard on election day.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Those Who Excel” awards recognize local teachers, school staff

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Rockford Teachers Union and the school district sponsor the award that is part of a statewide program. Those Who Excel awards are handed out in seven categories including teachers, support personnel, and administrators.

News

Boone County Behavioral Task Force receives grant for substance abuse and mental health support

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The grant is almost $600,000

News

Rock Valley Credit Union donates to two local charities fighting homelessness

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The checks made out to $7,500 each will help provide funding for meals, clothing, and counseling.

News

One dead, one seriously injured after a head on collision in Whiteside County

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on.

Latest News

News

Homeless community not sitting out this election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The race for the White House is on as the country decides whether we are on the right track or it’s time for new leadership however casting a ballot isn’t easy for everyone in the community.

News

Stateline families worry about nursing home residents as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
When visiting loved ones in nursing homes families rely heavily on outdoor seating areas to interact safely. But what happens when the weather turns cold?

News

A different dentist’s office

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Some are finally getting back in the chair to get their teeth cleaned, which has local offices smiling.

News

Community reacts to comment from Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A quote from Pope Francis has people in the LGBTQIA+community in good spirits but some faith-based organizations are asking for more.

News

Trump the dancer? His moves to ‘YMCA’ at rallies are a hit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On some nights, he sticks mostly to pointing and clapping. But on others, he lurches from side to side and jerks his body as the crowd cheers.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 227 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more dead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 173 stemming from COVID-19.