Winnebago County Clerk tests voting equipment ahead of November 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline voting equipment was tested Wednesday morning as thousands of ballots have been sent in through absentee and mail-in voting.

With less than 2 weeks until election day, the equipment was sent through multiple tests in order to ensure accurate and efficient results for the election. And while many plan to exercise their vote on November 3rd, Winnebago County Officials expect a smaller turnout than in most years due to all the early voting options.

“We are testing the actual equipment that will be going out to the polls on election day," said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow, "so we want to make sure that the equipment we are using is efficient and running effectively. There is no time to have any cause for error or cause for concern so this helps alleviate any concerns that the voters might have about the equipment were using”

The tests were conducted with sample ballots. Officials hope these tests will ease voters worries regarding fraudulent ballots and assure voters their voices will be heard on election day.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.