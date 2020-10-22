Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 257 more COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, positivity rate hits 13%

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 9,580 from 9,323 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 13.0 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 176 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.9 percent recovery rate.

There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.

  • Alden Park Strathmore
  • Alpine Fireside
  • Amberwood Care Center
  • Cor Mariae
  • Forest City Rehab
  • Heritage Woods
  • Luther Center Assisted Living
  • Milestone
  • Morning Star Village
  • North Pointe Terrace
  • PA Peterson
  • Remedies Renewing Lives
  • Riverbluff Nursing Home
  • Siena on Brendenwood
  • TLC Community Living
  • Van Matre
  • Walter Lawson Children’s Home
  • Winnebago County Jail

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

91 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 348 cases of COVID-19, 90 among teachers and staff with 258 from students.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced the city applied for a $900,000 grant from the state and he says if received it would directly help local restaurant and bar owners.

“We all know that we can do better than where we’re at now and now is the time to remain vigilant and as we’re seeing our health concerns rise we’re also seeing the cost to our businesses rise as well,” McNamara said.

