Advertisement

Village of Roscoe reveals trick-or-treat hours

Residents are reminded to follow all guidance established by the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department.
Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Trick-or-treating is planned to take place in the Village of Roscoe on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Residents who choose to participate are asked to keep their porch or yard lights on, and position themselves outside or in a doorway to show they want to participate. Those that elect not to participate are asked to leave all exterior lights off.

“In an effort to keep our community safe, while allowing for the continuation of this much-loved tradition, the Village is asking for the cooperation of all residents in the following manner,” according to the village.

As with all social activities, Halloween will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are reminded to follow all guidance established by the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department for both trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating. Some of the identified safety measures include:

 Ensure all events are held outdoors. Do not move events inside even in the case of inclement weather.

 Trick-or-treat with household members only, maintain 6 feet separation or more between groups.

 Offer only commercially wrapped food products.

 Distribute candy in a touchless manner by placing on a tray or leaving on a table in your driveway.

 Maintain at least one parking space between cars when Trunk-or-Treating and have one way aisles established for children to walk.

 No matter what form of the Halloween activity, please wear cloth face masks or face coverings.

“Please remember that many of our residential subdivisions do not have sidewalks, so exercise caution when exiting driveways, slow down, and watch for children,” according to the village.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Those Who Excel” awards recognize local teachers, school staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Rockford Teachers Union and the school district sponsor the award that is part of a statewide program. Those Who Excel awards are handed out in seven categories including teachers, support personnel, and administrators.

News

Boone County Behavioral Task Force receives grant for substance abuse and mental health support

Updated: 3 hours ago
The funding will allow Boone County to expand programing and services already established through the county’s opioid abuse reduction program.

News

Winnebago County Clerk tests voting equipment ahead of November 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
Equipment was tested with multiple forms of ballots to ensure accurate counting.

News

Rock Valley Credit Union donates to two local charities fighting homelessness

Updated: 3 hours ago
The checks made out to $7,500 each will help provide funding for meals, clothing, and counseling.

Latest News

News

One dead, one seriously injured after a head on collision in Whiteside County

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on.

News

Homeless community not sitting out this election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The race for the White House is on as the country decides whether we are on the right track or it’s time for new leadership however casting a ballot isn’t easy for everyone in the community.

News

Stateline families worry about nursing home residents as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
When visiting loved ones in nursing homes families rely heavily on outdoor seating areas to interact safely. But what happens when the weather turns cold?

News

Dental offices adapt during the pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The number of patients visiting offices remains about 20 percent below usual, according to the American Dental Association.

News

Community reacts to comment from Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A quote from Pope Francis has people in the LGBTQIA+community in good spirits but some faith-based organizations are asking for more.

News

Trump the dancer? His moves to ‘YMCA’ at rallies are a hit

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On some nights, he sticks mostly to pointing and clapping. But on others, he lurches from side to side and jerks his body as the crowd cheers.