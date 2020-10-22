Village of Roscoe reveals trick-or-treat hours

VILLAGE OF ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Trick-or-treating is planned to take place in the Village of Roscoe on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Residents who choose to participate are asked to keep their porch or yard lights on, and position themselves outside or in a doorway to show they want to participate. Those that elect not to participate are asked to leave all exterior lights off.

“In an effort to keep our community safe, while allowing for the continuation of this much-loved tradition, the Village is asking for the cooperation of all residents in the following manner,” according to the village.

As with all social activities, Halloween will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are reminded to follow all guidance established by the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department for both trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating. Some of the identified safety measures include:

 Ensure all events are held outdoors. Do not move events inside even in the case of inclement weather.

 Trick-or-treat with household members only, maintain 6 feet separation or more between groups.

 Offer only commercially wrapped food products.

 Distribute candy in a touchless manner by placing on a tray or leaving on a table in your driveway.

 Maintain at least one parking space between cars when Trunk-or-Treating and have one way aisles established for children to walk.

 No matter what form of the Halloween activity, please wear cloth face masks or face coverings.

“Please remember that many of our residential subdivisions do not have sidewalks, so exercise caution when exiting driveways, slow down, and watch for children,” according to the village.

