Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all 14 Ill. metro areas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September, with four metro areas at record low payrolls for that month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas and posted a record high for the month of September in one metro area. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology, according to the Pritzker administration.

Rockford MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 10.0 percent in Sept. 2020 from 5.2 percent in Sept. 2019. The last time the Sept. rate was equal to or higher was in 2013 when it was 10.1 percent. Total nonfarm employment decreased -11,200 compared to Sept. 2019. Manufacturing (-3,300), Professional-Business Services (-1,900), Educational-Health Services (-1,900), and Leisure-Hospitality (-1,600) recorded the largest employment the declines over-the-year.

Ogle County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.9 percent in Sept. 2020 from 4.2 percent in Sept. 2019. The last time the Sept. rate was equal to or higher was in 2013 when it was 9.0 percent. Total nonfarm employment decreased -800 over the year. The Manufacturing (-250), Leisure-Hospitality (-175), Financial Activities (-125), Government (-75), and Educational-Health Services (-75) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

Stephenson County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.8 percent in Sept. 2020 from 4.1 percent in Sept. 2019. The last time the Sept. rate was equal to or higher was in 2013 when it was 8.8 percent.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -375 over the year. The Leisure-Hospitality (-275), Manufacturing (-125), Other Services (-75) and Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (-50) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Construction (+100) and Professional-Business Services (+75) had payroll gains from a year ago.

“Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999,” according to the Pritzker administration.

“As Illinois continues to make necessary adjustments and work through the COVID-19 mitigation plan, the Pritzker administration remains committed to providing unemployment benefits as a means of economic relief to claimants who are still in need of the Department’s services,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said. “We take our role in this pandemic seriously, and will continue to work with IDES to support working families and provide employment training and services to those who seek it.”

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-10.5 percent, -17,900), Elgin (-8.8 percent, -23,200) and Lake-Kenosha (-7.6 percent, -32,000). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.2 percent (-274,200). No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares Sept. 2020 with Sept. 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 9.8 percent in September 2020 and the highest Sept. unemployment rate since 2011, when it was also 9.8 percent. The official, BLS approved, statewide unemployment rate series begins in 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.7 percent in Sept. 2020 and the highest Sept. unemployment rate since 2011, when it was 8.8 percent. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

