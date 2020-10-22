“Those Who Excel” awards recognize local teachers, school staff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When students excel, it usually can be seen in their grade point average. When teachers, administrators and other staff excel, it can sometimes go unnoticed.

That’s where the Those Who Excel program comes in. The Rockford Teachers Union and the school district sponsor the award that is part of a statewide program. Those Who Excel awards are handed out in seven categories including teachers, support personnel, and administrators. Maria Montessori school takes home the hardware in two categories, special education paraprofessional Andrea Mahan wins in the support personnel category, while the school’s parent teacher council wins the best team trophy.

"We recognize people who have gone above and beyond their basic job duties, "said Linda Kimel of Those Who Excel. “So helping out in other areas. The parent teacher council wrote grants to develop and outdoor education center. They run intersession classes. They do all kinds of things.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.