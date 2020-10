ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A wet start this Thursday morning. Drizzle and areas of fog through late morning with rather cloudy skies this afternoon. Southwest winds will pick up to 15 - 25 MPH with highs in the upper 60′s to right around 70 if we don’t see some sunshine. Another round of showers and storms likely tonight with much colder air to follow.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.