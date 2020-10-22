Advertisement

Rockford man indicted for drunk driving, hit and run crash

Welter was indicted on fiver charges related to a Sept. 28 investigation in Winnebago County.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford man was indicted for several charges after a hit and run crash on Sept. 28.

Initially, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department was sent to the 5500 block of Kilburn Avenue for a two-car collision where the driver of one of the vehicles left the scene. Upon arrival in the area and based upon evidence acquired, a driving under the influence investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, Benjamin David Welter was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of aggravated leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, aggravated driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in blood or breath, aggravated driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in blood or breath resulting in great bodily harm, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in great bodily harm.

