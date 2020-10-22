Rock Valley Credit Union donates to two local charities fighting homelessness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley Credit Union is donating to two area charities with the hopes to help those most affected by COVID-19.

The business presented checks to both Carpenter’s Place and Miss Carly’s. Both organizations which dedicated to helping the homeless. The checks made out to $7,500 each will help provide funding for meals, clothing, and counseling.

“So this year, with COVID, there are a lot of organizations that are providing grants and moneys to give back to communities," said Darlyne Keller, CEO of Rock Valley Credit Union, "and this grant was through the Federal Home Loan Bank, and we had to apply for the grant and designate which specific organizations we wanted to gift with the grant.”

Both organizations reported a growing need in 2020 due to the effects of the covid-19 crisis.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.