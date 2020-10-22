Rep. West not voting for Speaker Madigan if reelected

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As residents gear up to cast their vote this election, WIFR wants to help you get to know the names you will see on the ballot.

One race to look out for is State Representative in the 67th District. Democrat incumbent Rep. Maurice West joined Courtney Sisk on 23 News First at Four to discuss his run for a second term.

Rep. West said he’s proud of the work he’s already done, including bringing $2 million in funding to the district to provide job training to young adults. For the first time publically, Rep. West said if he’s reelected, he will not be voting for Speaker Madigan.

“I’m hoping that there’s a strong state representative that could vote for. Someone who believes in term limits like I do. Someone who will be an advocate for strong, immediate ethics reform so we can regain trust in our government someone who believes in bipartisanship so I’m looking forward to another option,” Rep. West said.

Rep. West’s challenger, Republican candidate Kathie Hansen, will be on 23 News First at Four on Friday.

