Oregon family grieves the loss of their 87-year-old mother who dies in a house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Oregon family grieves the loss of their 87-year-old mother after she dies in a house fire early this morning.

“I came down this morning to do my chores and the house was on smoke, the whole thing was smoke,” said Kenneth Wolfe, son.

Wolfe and Joyce Jones' mother Loretta Wolfe died Thursday morning after her Oregon home went up in flames.

“I saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the structure we also got word we had a victim inside,” said Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup

“I was upset, I was at work when my sister called and told me the house was on fire. It was hard, very hard,” Jones said.

While Jones and Wolfe grieve the loss of their mother, they’re also picking up the pieces of their damaged childhood home and years of memories lost.

“She loved to play cards. It was her passion. I mean we’d call her up and she’d say she was playing cards with Charles she’d make up a name for her other hand she was playing with,” Jones said.

“We’d all have a get-together and a cookout and that was going on once a month,” Wolfe said.

Jones and Wolfe say their mom is in a better place, but she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

“Everybody loved my mom and knew who she was. Even the neighbor kids would call her grandma Sue even though she’s not. Everyone loved her,” Jones said.

The farm behind the house was not damaged in the fire.. and the family plans to continue running it.

