One dead, one seriously injured after a head on collision in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead, and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on collision at the Green River Bridge on US Route 40.

A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on. Alan Thompson, 49, of Deer Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Gonigam, 58, of Walnut, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No reason has been given for why the vehicle had crossed over the center line, or on Gonigam’s exact condition. We will continue to update as details become available.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.