Advertisement

One dead, one seriously injured after a head on collision in Whiteside County

A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on.
A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on.
A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead, and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on collision at the Green River Bridge on US Route 40.

A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on. Alan Thompson, 49, of Deer Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Gonigam, 58, of Walnut, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No reason has been given for why the vehicle had crossed over the center line, or on Gonigam’s exact condition. We will continue to update as details become available.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeless community not sitting out this election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The race for the White House is on as the country decides whether we are on the right track or it’s time for new leadership however casting a ballot isn’t easy for everyone in the community.

News

Stateline families worry about nursing home residents as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
When visiting loved ones in nursing homes families rely heavily on outdoor seating areas to interact safely. But what happens when the weather turns cold?

News

A different dentist’s office

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Some are finally getting back in the chair to get their teeth cleaned, which has local offices smiling.

News

Community reacts to comment from Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A quote from Pope Francis has people in the LGBTQIA+community in good spirits but some faith-based organizations are asking for more.

Latest News

News

Trump the dancer? His moves to ‘YMCA’ at rallies are a hit

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On some nights, he sticks mostly to pointing and clapping. But on others, he lurches from side to side and jerks his body as the crowd cheers.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 227 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more dead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 173 stemming from COVID-19.

News

3-year-old girl reported missing in Crystal Lake found safe

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By CBS
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

News

Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the U.S. if Trump wins reelection

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By CBS
“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the sheriff said.

News

Gov. Pritzker: ISP to patrol regions with mitigations, new COVID-19 tests incoming

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
First responders will be getting testing kits along with pilot testing programs as well as long term care facilities.

News

2nd grant for Boone Co. Behavioral Task Force substance abuse program

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Projects must feature comprehensive, collaborative initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of substance abuse on individuals and communities.