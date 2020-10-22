Advertisement

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

According to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man's testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.
According to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man's testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.(LeFlore County Sheriffs Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

According to an affidavit by LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man’s testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.

The two were arrested on initial complaints Tuesday and were still being held Wednesday at the LeFlore County Detention Center on separate $295,000 bonds.

Assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were requested and an initial appearance in the case is set for Oct. 23.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Biden, Trump face off in final presidential debate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

News

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast -- 10/22/2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago

National

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Transcripts released Thursday show financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls.

National Politics

Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the legal orders if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey did not agree to testify voluntarily.

National

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

Latest News

News

YWCA Northwestern Illinois hosts “How to be Less Stupid About Race” virtual event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Changing perspectives and inspiring change as YWCA Northwestern Illinois hosts a virtual event exploring racial inequality and community engagement.

News

Rockford man indicted for drunk driving, hit and run crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Welter was indicted on fiver charges related to a Sept. 28 investigation in Winnebago County.

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

News

87-year-old Loretta Wolfe dies Thursday morning after her Oregon home went up in flames

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Trump ends '60 Minutes' interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Video shows President Donald Trump ending an interview with '60 Minutes.'