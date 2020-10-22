Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for child porn possession

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to six years in the the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

On Dec. 18, 2019, the Village of Machesney Park Police Department investigated a complaint about a man in possession of child pornography. Police recovered a cell phone which contained child pornography images.

During the investigation, Eric L. Pallansch was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the two charges of child porn possession was authorized.

Pallansch pled guilty to two counts of the offense for three years Illinois Department of Corrections each on Oct. 21. He was sentenced by Judge Ronald White. Pallansch will serve two years of mandatory supervised release.

