Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally entering US after being deported

Granados-Leon pled guilty to the charge on July 21.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Mexican citizen who had been arrested in Oregon was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard for illegally re-entering the United Stated after having been deported.

Javier Granados-Leon, 48, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Granados-Leon pled guilty to the charge on July 21.

“According to the written plea agreement, Granados-Leon admitted that he illegally reentered the United States after having been previously deported from the United States to his native Mexico on March 9, 2017, without previously having obtained the consent of the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for reapplication and admission into the United States,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Illinois said on Thursday.

The sentencing was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Thomas Feeley, Director at the Chicago Field Office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love.

