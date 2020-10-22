Locally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms likely overnight before warmth arrives Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to the brief appearance of sunshine Wednesday, temperatures were able to reach back into the 50s, a continuation of the improving trend that got underway Tuesday. It’ll pale in comparison, though, to the unseasonable warmth still on track to occur here Thursday. That’s just part of what’s likely to be an extremely eventful next 36 hours or so in the Stateline weather-wise.

Scattered light rain showers have commenced over much of the area early Wednesday Evening. All signs continue to point to rainfall becoming heavier and much more widespread as we approach the opening hours of Thursday. Once we pass the midnight hour, expect moderate to, at times, heavy rainfall, quite possibly accompanied by a few embedded rumbles of thunder.

Rainfall will become much more widespread and heavier in the hours shortly after midnight. Several rumbles of thunder are possible along with heavy downpours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Anywhere between 2:00 and perhaps as late as 6:00, expect little, if any break from the rain. Thundery downpours will remain in play during that time as well, though no severe weather is anticipated.

Moderate to, at times, heavy rain, with embedded thunderstorms, will continue just about area wide at 5:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the sun comes up Thursday Morning, the initial rainfall should begin to subside in intensity and become more scattered, though we won’t shut off the spigot entirely. Light rain could conceivably continue through at late as 10:00 or 11:00am.

By mid-morning Thursday, it's likely the heaviest rain will be behind us, though a few showers may linger. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the rainfall concludes late in the morning toward midday, we’ll enjoy dry conditions the rest of the day, and well into the night. Clouds will remain intact at least into the early portion of the afternoon, but an organizing southerly wind will send temperatures rapidly upward.

Though quite a bit of cloudiness is expected around or shortly after midday, gusty winds will be sending temperatures soaring. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The arrival of those southerly winds, combined with mixed sunshine emerging for much of the afternoon, remain the two principal reasons why we expect temperatures to reach the 70s late in the afternoon.

More sunshine will emerge later in the day Thursday, allowing temperatures to reach into the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Conditions will remain extremely pleasant well into the evening hours. It’s possible temperatures may remain steady or even perhaps rise a few degrees after sundown thanks to the winds which will continue to roar out of the south.

Things will remain quiet and extremely comfortable well into the evening hours Thursday, though clouds will begin to approach from the northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front then begins its approach into the Stateline late Thursday Night into the early morning hours of Friday. This’ll be the focus for renewed shower and thunderstorm development. Right now, most, if not all of this next round of showers and thunderstorms looks to hold off until after midnight.

After Midnight Friday, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest, which should bring another round of showers and storms our way, some potentially strong. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Given the strong nature of the cold front set to sweep through the region, the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Stateline under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday Night. The late night timing of the storms is one that’s rather inopportune for any widespread severe weather, but there are at least enough ingredients in place to support a minimal tornado risk. Brief wind gusts and large hail are our main threats.

There's a small chance that a few storms late Thursday Night into Early Friday Morning could be on the strong to severe side. The risk, however, is quite low, a Level 1, Marginal Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds and hail will be our main severe weather risks, though a few brief, weak tornadoes aren't to be ruled out entirely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the storms move out by mid-morning Friday, the big story will be the rapidly plummeting temperatures. From Saturday through at least next Wednesday, our highs aren’t to get out of the 40s.

Much colder air is due in next week, and that chill has some staying power! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That begs the question as to whether or not Thursday will be the last warm day of 2020. The answer to the question is yes and no. It’s almost undoubtedly the last 70° day of the year, since, on average our last 70° occurs around October 28. There’s simply nothing that gives us any reason to believe that we’ll even flirt with 70s at any point during the next two weeks. However, if history’s any guide, we can surely anticipate another day or two with temperatures in the 60s ahead. Our last 60° temperature, on average, is still about a month away.

Thursday will, in all likelihood, be the last 70° temperature of the year. That said, 60s still can occur for another month or so. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.