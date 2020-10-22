Advertisement

IFT urging IDPH share more COVID-19 data

“This comes after a story by ProPublica Illinois and the Chicago Tribune detailing the lack of information,” according to Montgomery.
IFT
IFT(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMONT, Ill. (WIFR) -The Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery released a statement on the IDPH announcement they will be sharing data on outbreaks in schools.

“This comes after a story by ProPublica Illinois and the Chicago Tribune detailing the lack of information,” according to Montgomery.

The statement from Montgomery is quoted below.

“From the start of the pandemic, IFT has been calling on the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education to provide transparent and accurate data on COVID-19 cases in schools. As COVID-19 cases surge in Illinois, having comprehensive state and local data to ensure the safety of our educators, staff, and students is imperative. At the IFT, we’ve worked with the Chicago Teachers Union and American Federation of Teachers to develop our own COVID-19 tracker to identify outbreaks and report unsafe working conditions in schools, colleges, and universities. Our tool will give teachers, staff, and parents a voice to monitor what’s happening in their neighborhood schools and help keep them safe. Having timely and accurate information is essential to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing large scale outbreaks,” Montgomery said. “We are glad the IDPH is taking steps to ensure transparency and look forward to working with them so that the most accurate information is available.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all 14 Ill. metro areas

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.

News

IDPH: 4,942 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The 4,942 cases are the most in a single day reported by the IDPH since Sept. 4.

News

One dead after fatal house fire in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Oregon Fire Chief confirmed the death.

News

Village of Roscoe reveals trick-or-treat hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Residents are reminded to follow all guidance established by the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department.

Latest News

News

“Those Who Excel” awards recognize local teachers, school staff

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Rockford Teachers Union and the school district sponsor the award that is part of a statewide program. Those Who Excel awards are handed out in seven categories including teachers, support personnel, and administrators.

News

Boone County Behavioral Task Force receives grant for substance abuse and mental health support

Updated: 6 hours ago
The funding will allow Boone County to expand programing and services already established through the county’s opioid abuse reduction program.

News

Winnebago County Clerk tests voting equipment ahead of November 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
Equipment was tested with multiple forms of ballots to ensure accurate counting.

News

Rock Valley Credit Union donates to two local charities fighting homelessness

Updated: 6 hours ago
The checks made out to $7,500 each will help provide funding for meals, clothing, and counseling.

News

One dead, one seriously injured after a head on collision in Whiteside County

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Vehicle driving north on Route 40 crossed the center line of the road, and collided with a southbound vehicle head on.

News

Homeless community not sitting out this election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The race for the White House is on as the country decides whether we are on the right track or it’s time for new leadership however casting a ballot isn’t easy for everyone in the community.