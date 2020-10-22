IDPH: 4,942 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 44 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

This breaks a single day record for COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the IDPH. The Sept. 4 case count of 5,368 included a backlog of cases from previous days.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

- Carroll County: 1 female 90′s

- Christian County: 1 male 90′s

- Clay County: 1 female 70′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 70′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 80′s

- Effingham County: 1 male 90′s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Knox County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Marion County: 1 female 90′s

- McDonough County: 1 male 70′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

- Randolph County: 1 female 80′s

- Richland County: 1 male 80′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80′s

- White County: 1 female 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082. As of last night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

