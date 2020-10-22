Homeless community not sitting out this election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The race for the White House is on as the country decides whether we are on the right track or it’s time for new leadership however casting a ballot isn’t easy for everyone in the community.

George Sherman is a homeless member of the Rockford community and says he’s already voted in the 2020 election.

“We’re going to have to have change," said Sherman. “I hear people complaining about everything, but nobody’s willing to stand up. It’s about you. It’s about me. It’s about us.”

Sherman gets many of basic necessities from the Carpenter’s Place in Rockford, but took matters into his own hands when it came to educating himself about the issues facing the nation.

“I listen to people, watch the news, listen to the radio," said Sherman. “I have my own without any influence I can say ‘man this has got to be fixed’ mostly just from life itself,” said Sherman.

Officials with the Carpenter’s Place say they do educate those who come in about the importance of voting and help walk them through the process.

“A population that not everyone would think of for voting such as those who are homeless or marginalized in anyway, but the beauty of the United States is that every voice counts and that everyone has that opportunity to be able to vote," said Carpenter’s Place Executive Director Kay Larrick.

Sherman may not have much to his name, but he does have the right to vote and help shape the future of the United States.

“We need to all get in there," said Sherman. "It’s a numbers game. The more people that vote the more chances of things will change.”

