Boone County Behavioral Task Force receives grant for substance abuse and mental health support

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Behavioral Health Task Force was awarded grant money which will go toward substance abuse control and mental health support in the county.

The grant is just shy of $600,000, and it will advance its goals to increase community collaboration and reduce substance abuse across the county. Public health administrator Amanda Mehl says the work they have done over the past years has already begun to make big changes in the community and she is pleased to have secured this second grant.

“We also identified additional needs to educate ourselves...what do the local leaders and what do the local government offices need to understand about the stigmas related to mental health and substance abuse and use and how we can best combat those stigmas together because the reality is that these are members of our community and we are only as strong as the members that need us most”

The funding will allow Boone County to expand programing and services already established through the county’s opioid abuse reduction program.

