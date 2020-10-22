Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 site closes early after running out of tests

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - After only 12 hours of successful COVID-19 testing at the Blackhawk Technical College community testing site, the Wisconsin National Guard Specimen Collection Team has exhausted 900 tests and closed operations early.

“We are in contact with state officials to discuss obtaining a larger number of tests for future testing days as a result of the significant demand. We are currently scheduled to receive approximately 450 tests per day,” according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Community testing yielded 550 tests on Wednesday and 350 tests Thursday before closing at 3 p.m. Testing will resume next Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m.

“The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Bureau, Rock County Public Health Department, and Blackhawk Technical College are greatly appreciative for the community support,” according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information about community testing at BTC visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.