Advertisement

Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her Oct. 11 obituary read.

The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election.

National Politics

US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

News

Stateline families worry about nursing home residents as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
When visiting loved ones in nursing homes families rely heavily on outdoor seating areas to interact safely. But what happens when the weather turns cold?

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote, Senate GOP pushes ahead

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.

News

A different dentist’s office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Some are finally getting back in the chair to get their teeth cleaned, which has local offices smiling.

Latest News

National

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

National

Father James Martin on pope, same-sex civil unions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff.

News

Community reacts to comment from Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A quote from Pope Francis has people in the LGBTQIA+community in good spirits but some faith-based organizations are asking for more.

National Politics

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

National

An electric Hummer? Battery-powered trucks head to showrooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven auto companies have plans to roll out new battery-powered pickup trucks over the next two years, aiming to cash in on a popular and lucrative market for expensive vehicles.