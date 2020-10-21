Advertisement

WCHD clarifies indoor dining guidelines regarding 25-person limit

(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last week, the Winnebago County Health Department issued guidance for meetings, social events, and gatherings at restaurants and bars. Health officials are now clarifying that this guidance should not be misinterpreted as allowing for indoor dining for the general public.

“I understand the frustration of restaurant and bar owners with the back and forth rules and guidance,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “The City is providing this information on enforcement to help owners understand our position and our plans moving forward as we balance supporting business owners and protecting public health.”

Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell announced last Thursday, local bars and restaurants could allow 25 people inside, but on Tuesday said this should only apply to select gatherings and that general indoor dining is still not permitted under the Region One mitigations.

Bars and restaurants that serve as venues for meetings, social events, and gatherings may provideindoor seating.

  • A seating will be defined as a meeting, social event, or gathering of 25 or fewer attendees.
  • A seating will have designated start and end times not to exceed 1.5 hours/90 minutes.
  • Reservations are required for all seatings and must include the name, address, and cell phone contact information for all individuals in the seating.
  • Households may be seated together but must be separated to ensure six (6) feet of social
  • distancing from other tables.
  • An attendee is limited to one seating per 24-hour period.
  • Meetings/social events/gatherings may start at 6:00 am and end at 9:30 pm to allow for closure by 11:00 pm.
  • There should be no more than five (5) meetings, social events or gatherings/seatings per day.

For the full list of guidelines from the Winnebago County Health Department, see the below statement: http://www.wchd.org/images/COVID19/WCHD_Region1_Mitigation_MeetingSocialEventGatherings_10152020.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1kVtMX_EKSQJ6kP4kDXsKLx61Ln9Emtc31uF_d6UksV051QQiGXjhmtzg

