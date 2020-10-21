Supplements should not replace healthy diet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With COVID-19 cases climbing, many look to vitamins to boost their immune health. However, local health officials warn against stopping with just the supplement.

Experts at SwedishAmerican say the science is still out on if supplements for Vitamin C, D and Zinc can truly boost your immune health. A strong, healthy diet should provide your needed daily dose of vitamins and minerals.

If you are having trouble maintaining your diet, and are considering adding supplements, pharmacists want to remind you they remain supplemental.

“With that being said, supplements are there to fill the gaps when needed, for people who are eating a healthy, well balanced diet, and are still not meeting the requirements for their nutrition, then it that case, supplements are a great option," SwedishAmerican pharmacist Amy Lawando said.

It is suggested you contact your doctor or physician to see what supplements complement your diet the best.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.