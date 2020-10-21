Advertisement

Stateline families worry about nursing home residents as COVID-19 cases spike

The federal government has issued some guidance to help nursing homes allow visitors again, but InvestigateTV found hundreds of nursing homes reporting they don’t have PPE and are facing staffing shortages.
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When visiting loved ones in nursing homes families rely heavily on outdoor seating areas to interact safely. But what happens when the weather turns cold?

“Do I think my mom could pass? Yes very strongly because of the loneliness,” said Paula Purington, Daughter of a nursing home resident.

Purington’s daily visits to see her mom Alverta at River Bluff Nursing Home were cut off when the pandemic hit due to safety reasons.

“I’ve seen my mom go from very healthy to very very drained and lonely,” Purington said.

Purington now visits with her mom outdoors.

“I saw her today and the first thing was when are you coming back,” Purington said.

But as we approach the winter months the challenge of outdoor visits becomes greater but Purrington says she’s willing to do whatever it takes.

“If that means I have to suit up every time I go in there, get my temperature taken every time I go in and out, let’s do it,” Purington said.

At Wesley Willows they’ve steered clear of COVID-19 but if you take a look at the IDPH numbers for Winnebago County it shows there’ve been 104 deaths in long-term care facilities.

Wesley Willows Director of nursing Helen Dittmer says with the limited number of visitors her staff is coming up with fun activities for residents.

“We have had a donut and apple cider drive-thru conducted by our life and enrichment staff and later today we have a 70th wedding anniversary for a couple,” Dittmer said.

Dittmer says while residents can concentrate on having fun the staff is on top of keeping everyone safe.

“You’ll see the residents are all wearing masks and staff are all wearing the KN95 masks like I’m wearing to not only protect me from you but you from me and we’ve been doing that since March and found it to be successful,” Dittmer said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

A different dentist’s office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Some are finally getting back in the chair to get their teeth cleaned, which has local offices smiling.

Community reacts to comment from Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A quote from Pope Francis has people in the LGBTQIA+community in good spirits but some faith-based organizations are asking for more.

Trump the dancer? His moves to ‘YMCA’ at rallies are a hit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On some nights, he sticks mostly to pointing and clapping. But on others, he lurches from side to side and jerks his body as the crowd cheers.

Winnebago Co. adds 227 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 173 stemming from COVID-19.

3-year-old girl reported missing in Crystal Lake found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the U.S. if Trump wins reelection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the sheriff said.

Gov. Pritzker: ISP to patrol regions with mitigations, new COVID-19 tests incoming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
First responders will be getting testing kits along with pilot testing programs as well as long term care facilities.

2nd grant for Boone Co. Behavioral Task Force substance abuse program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Projects must feature comprehensive, collaborative initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of substance abuse on individuals and communities.

27 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent.

Nearly 50 more COVID-19 deaths reported; New cases remain above 4,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Since the pandemic began, DHS has tallied 182,687 total cases, more than 50,000 of which happened in this month alone.