Rockford Police squad car damaged after Wednesday morning crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Police squad car crashed into a barrier at E. State Street and 3rd Street early Wednesday morning, sending the officer to the hospital.

The crash happened near the Irish Rose restaurant, at around 2 a.m.. The condition of the officer has not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. 3rd street is currently closed between State Street and Walnut Avenue.

