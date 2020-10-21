Advertisement

Rockford Police squad car damaged after Wednesday morning crash

The officer was transported to the hospital, no word on the extent of his injuries
The officer was transported to the hospital, no word on the extent of his injuries
The officer was transported to the hospital, no word on the extent of his injuries(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Police squad car crashed into a barrier at E. State Street and 3rd Street early Wednesday morning, sending the officer to the hospital.

The crash happened near the Irish Rose restaurant, at around 2 a.m.. The condition of the officer has not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. 3rd street is currently closed between State Street and Walnut Avenue.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: Answering the most frequently asked questions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
We provide answers to some of the most common asked question when it comes to COVID-19 and separate fact from fiction.

News

Heightening Awareness: Victims of abuse during the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“Financial stress creates a back log of other stressors which has increased our survivors violence physically, emotionally and sexually,” said Maskell.

News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office receives car donation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The vehicle will be deployed with the Boone County Emergency Management Agency on emergency search and rescue missions.

News

War medals returned to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
From the outskirts of Dallas, Texas to Machesney Park, pieces of military history make their way home to the Stateline, and the return of seven stolen medals brings honor to a World War II veteran.

Latest News

News

War medals return to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Winnebago Co. hits 9K COVID-19 cases, 3 more dead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 169 stemming from COVID-19.

News

Indiana, Minnesota taken off Winnebago Co. quarantine travel list

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Oct. 20.

News

27 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co., another death

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases.

News

Trump abruptly ends ’60 Minutes' interview before taping appearance with Pence

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaitlan Collins and Khalil Abdallah
The interview is slated to air this Sunday.

News

City of Rockford to investigate complaints of bars, restaurants exceeding occupancy limit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
City of Rockford Tom McNamara also spoke on bar and restaurant mitigation enforcement.