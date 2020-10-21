Rockford Park District offering activity boxes for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District is currently offering “Stay 'n Play Activity Boxes.”

Each month’s themed box for 5 to 12-year-olds features a variety of park district facilities and programs, and includes three interactive activities, a bonus activity, step-by-step instructions and supplies.

Activities in each box focus on arts and crafts, science, environmental, cultural or historical and getting active. The monthly box themes are subject to change based upon the availability of supplies. For box fees and to order, visit here.

Boxes are also available at Nicholas Conservatory Garden Gift Store during facility operating hours, which are posted here.

The tiered pricing structure begins at $25 plus sales tax and optional delivery fee for the current month’s box; previous months' boxes are $25 each plus tax and optional delivery fee, while supplies last. There is a delivery option available for Rockford in-District residents only. If more information is needed, contact customer service at 815-987-8800.

