Advertisement

Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the U.S. if Trump wins reelection

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the sheriff said.
“I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months,” Jones said.
“I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months,” Jones said.(Staff)
By CBS
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (CBS17) — An Ohio sheriff offered to help pay for plane tickets or other forms of transportation to help celebrities leave the country in the event that Donald Trump is re-elected president.

Among the recent celebrities looking to flee, Bruce Springsteen said he might be on a plane to Australia if Trump wins.

A press release posted to Facebook said, “Sheriff Jones would like to extend an invitation to put money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country this time around if President Trump is re-elected.”

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the sheriff said.

He followed that up with a video.

“These are mostly the same people who don’t like police, that don’t like first responders,” the sheriff said. “I hope you do leave.”

Jones said celebrities should choose another country and then move.

“Maybe you can make a better life there in that country,” he said.

Office of the Sheriff

For Immediate Release…October 20, 2020

My Offer Still Stands

Sheriff Richard K. Jones states it’s that time of election year again. Celebrities threatening to leave the United States if the President is re-elected. This happened in 2016 and it is believed not one celebrity left then and it appears the same threats are being made this election year. Sheriff Jones would like to extend an invitation to put money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country this time around if President Trump is re-elected.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” states Sheriff Jones.

In September, Sheriff Richard K. Jones, the sheriff of Butler County, Ohio, gained internet fame for saying, “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Pritzker: ISP to patrol regions with mitigations, new COVID-19 tests incoming

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
First responders will be getting testing kits along with pilot testing programs as well as long term care facilities.

News

2nd grant for Boone Co. Behavioral Task Force substance abuse program

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Projects must feature comprehensive, collaborative initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of substance abuse on individuals and communities.

News

27 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent.

News

Affidavit: Tallahassee woman used tire iron to kill 3-year-old boy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Te’Lea Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning with a private attorney.

Latest News

News

Consumers plan to spend $1K during holiday season, survey says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The holiday season is top of mind, with 42 percent saying they plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of October and another 41 percent in November.

News

Supplements should not replace healthy diet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
It is suggested you contact your doctor or physician to see what supplements complement your diet the best.

News

IDPH: 4,342 new cases of COVID-19, 69 more deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of last night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

New app connects homeowners, lawn care experts with no in-person contact

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The new shop connects local landscapers to clients with zero contact.

News

Rockford Park District offering activity boxes for kids

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The monthly box themes are subject to change based upon the availability of supplies.

News

“Expect delayed election results” according to Winnebago County Clerk

Updated: 6 hours ago
“If it takes a little longer to count all the ballots accurately, that’s what we need to do to ensure every vote counts,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.