NIU football “bringing the juice” to 2020 season

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The cheers that normally greet NIU when it enters Huskie Stadium will not be there on November 4.

But while the stands will be empty and quiet, the players, like redshirt senior linebacker Lance Deveaux, will bring the juice.

“I think it’s brought a lot more energy to practice and letting guys know that on game day, we’ve got to be our own cheerleaders," said Deveaux. "We’ve got to cheer our guys on and we’ve got to feed off each other’s energy.”

NIU has introduced the “Juice Committee” this season to ensure that there will be energy for the team to feed off of during its six game schedule.

Redshirt senior tight end Daniel Crawford said it would be hard for guys not to be on board.

“Guys are just out there every day bringing that energy and it’s contagious," said Crawford. "It’s very hard to be negative when you’ve got a group of guys around you being positive.”

That positivity is definitely rubbing off on the rest of the Huskies, who are feeling good about the shortened season after going 5-7 last year.

Deveaux, who missed all of 2019 because of an injury, said the motivation is there, they just cannot let up.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to go out there and play, we’ve got to feed off each other," Deveaux said. "Whether it’s fans or no fans, we’ve still got to go out there and play, execute, cheer on the offense and do what we’ve got to do to come out with a win.”

During practices, NIU has introduced a “Bring Your Own Juice” jersey for the player who brought the most juice at the previous practice.

