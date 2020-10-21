New app connects homeonwers, lawn care experts with no in-person contact

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lawn care and snow removal is a traditionally cash-based industry, which doesn’t bode well during the pandemic. However, a new company is setting up shop in the Forest City.

The new shop connects local landscapers to clients with zero contact. Officials with GreenPal say that through their app, lawn care vendors can bid on lawns and driveways that need work and be paid for their services without ever meeting the property owner.

This would eliminate the need to meet for payment, and use cash that has been scientifically proven to spread not only germs but also COVID-19.

“It’s a matter of convenience for homeowners who are looking for lawn care or snow removal in the middle of a storm or in the middle of the summer," GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero said. "If you call ten professionals, you are probably going to get ten voicemails so GreenPal’s technology basically connects you with the Pro that you need, at the time that you want, for the property that you want.”

