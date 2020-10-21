Nearly 50 more COVID-19 deaths reported; New cases remain above 4,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin reported 48 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, surpassing the previous all-time high of 34 by nearly 50 percent, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

To put that in perspective, on this day last month, the agency reported two deaths and for the entire week leading up to September 21, it recorded 34 deaths connected to the virus. The new record comes a day after DHS reported what was then a near-record 33 cases. The spike also pushed the seven-day rolling average for deaths to its own record level, with an average of 21 people dying per day from the virus.

According to DHS figures, 1,681 people have now died from complications related to coronavirus and more than 300 in the first three weeks of October alone. In September, the state reported 205 deaths for the entire month.

Near record new cases

For the second day in a row, DHS recorded over 4,000 more people have tested positive for the virus.

With the two-day surge in overall tests reported ending prior to Tuesday’s report, the state only recorded 5,681 negative tests, putting its one day percentage of overall tests that were positive at 42.5 percent. Throughout the upgrade cycle, DHS officials have urged people to use the seven-day rolling average, which iron out the swings this week that have seen the percentage dip into the single digits before soaring Wednesday.

The latest report puts the average at 13.83 percent, up three full percentage points over Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases now sits at 3,444 cases per day. That number is higher than any other day prior to this last seven-day period - which includes a day in which no cases were reported at all.

Since the pandemic began, DHS has tallied 182,687 total cases, more than 50,000 of which happened in this month alone. Of everyone who has tested positive so far, 38,485 of them remain active cases.

With 167 more people who have tested positive admitted to Wisconsin hospitals in the past day, there are now nearly 1,200 COVID-19 patients across the state, of whom 315 are in intensive care.

Of everyone who has tested positive so far, the state’s records show 9,704 of them were hospitalized at some point, a number that is likely to reach 10,000 by the end of the week.

