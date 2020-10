ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds thin for a while today with highs in the middle 50′s. Showers and a few thunderstorms develop tonight and extend through tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will top out in the low 70′s. Chilly for the weekend with highs in the upper 40′s and lows in the mid to low 30′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.