IDPH: 4,342 new cases of COVID-19, 69 more deaths

As of last night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,342 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 69 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

The 69 deaths are the most in a single day in the state since May 29.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

• Christian County: 1 female 80′s

• Clark County: 1 male 90′s

• Clay County: 1 male 80′s

• Clinton County: 1 male 80′s

• Cook County: 2 females 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 2 males 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 40′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

• Fayette County: 1 male 80′s

• Ford County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 90′s

• Franklin County: 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Fulton County: 1 male 90′s

• Hancock County: 1 male 60′s

• Jackson County: 1 male 70′s

• Kane County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 80′s

• Kendall County: 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Knox County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 90′s

• Lake County: 1 female 70′s

• Macon County:1 female 90′s

• Madison County: 1 male 80′s

• Marion County: 2 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• McDonough County: 1 female 80′s

• Peoria County: 1 female 40′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Richland County: 1 male 80′s

• Saline County: 2 females 80′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 80′s

• Shelby County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Vermilion County: 1 female 70′s

• Whiteside County: 2 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Will County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 80′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 female 100+

• Woodford County: 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 355,217 cases, including 9,345 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 14 – October 20 is 5.7 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,791 specimens for a total of 6,950,105. As of last night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 194 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

