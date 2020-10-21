“Expect delayed election results” according to Winnebago County Clerk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronavirus pandemic has changed voting habits, and what is typically expected for election night results will be undetermined for up to 14 days after November 3, according to Winnebago County officials.

“If it takes a little longer to count all the ballots accurately, that’s what we need to do to ensure every vote counts,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “We need to be exra patient because there’s a substantial chance we might not know the results on election night.”

Even in a normal year, the results announced on election night are considered unofficial by election authorities. States conduct a certification process to verify the final tally, which can take weeks. During the Illinois Primary Election held in March, the race for Winnebago County State’s Attorney was not determined for two weeks. In 2000, a recount dispute in Florida took more than a month to resolve the presidential winner.

Election officials have 14 days to accept any ballot that was postmarked on Election Day or before. If it is a close race, there are recount rules that allow a candidate to require ballots be sent back through machines to verify the results, which happened with the State’s Attorney’s race. Despite the recount, all ballots and votes were verified and matched exactly with Election results.

Due to the unprecedented volume of Vote By Mail ballots and voters casting their ballots early, the Clerk’s Office has hired extra judges to assist with the sorting, verification and tabulation of ballots. Delayed results could be particularly significant in swing states such as Wisconsin and Florida, which sees tight margins of victory, according to political analysts. Election results will be posted at winnebagocountyclerk.com.

