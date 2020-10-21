Dry hours to dominate in coming days, though wet weather to remain prominently featured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to Monday, the middle and upper 40s seen throughout the Stateline Tuesday must’ve felt tropical to some, though the reality of the situation is that persistently gray skies, chilly breezes, and now rainfall combined to make it quite a miserable day once again. Rain’s again underway across the Stateline Tuesday Evening, though shouldn’t be a factor beyond the next few hours. Though we may complain of the damp, dreary, cold weather, a simple glance at the map below reveals that it could always be worse. Moderate to heavy snow’s been falling for hours across portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where accumulations of up to 9″ have been reported.

While a few light sprinkles or showers may linger by 9:00pm, drier times are to follow imminently. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, Wednesday’s shaping up to be a rather decent one locally. The daytime hours will be almost entirely dry, and some mixed sunshine’s even possible to emerge in a few spots for at least a few moments.

While clouds will dominate most of Wednesday, a bit of sunshine can't be ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few showers may sneak into the region later in the afternoon Wednesday, more widespread activity will likely hold off until the evening and overnight hours, as a strong warm front lifts northward through Illinois.

Our next rain chances may arrive as early as late Wednesday Afternoon, but the more widespread activity looks to hold off until Wednesday Evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain’s to become heavier overnight, and it’s plausible to think that several embedded rumbles of thunder may accompany some of the more intense showers.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely as a warm front passes through late Wednesday Night and early Thursday Morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By mid to late morning Thursday, the warm front’s likely to have lifted into Wisconsin, thus ending the rainfall, and allowing a surge of warm, somewhat moist air back into the region on the heels of a well-organized southerly wind.

Showers and a few storms will linger through mid-morning Thursday, but drier times will carry us through the rest of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday Afternoon looks to be fantastic, with mixed sunshine, gusty winds, and unseasonably warm temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With ample sunshine likely to mix through the clouds later in the day, we’re still on track to see temperatures surge into the 70s Thursday.

Temperatures will surge Thursday and will hold into early Friday, but big changes loom thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We shouldn’t get too used to the warmer temperatures, though. A strong cold front’s approach late Thursday Night will touch off our next round of showers and thunderstorms, especially after midnight. These’ll likely continue through a good portion of Friday Morning.

The cold front's approach Thursday Night into Friday Morning will bring our final chance for showers and storms of the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will start off on the warm side Friday, despite rain being likely in the morning hours. We’ll likely reach the middle 60s before the front’s eventual passage, after which temperatures will fall into the 50s, even though sunshine will likely emerge later in the day. By the weekend, temperatures will be confined to the upper 40s to lower 50s, and it’s quite likely we’ll stay in that territory for much of next week.

As promised, another dump of unseasonably cold air will return to the nation's midsection by this weekend and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next blast of colder air’s to be an expansive one, taking up residence over about two-thirds of the nation. What’s more, it’s likely to have some staying power. Long-range indications project colder than normal temperatures will likely persist into November’s opening days. On the bright side, the pattern does look to be increasingly tranquil during that time.

Enjoy the warmth we see late this week, as a colder than normal pattern appears nearly certain to take us into November's opening days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.