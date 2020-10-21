Community reacts to comment from Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A quote from Pope Francis has people in the LGBTQIA+community in good spirits but some faith-based organizations are asking for more.

“It’s showing the support that everyone in the LGBTQIA plus community we need,” LGBTQIA+ activist Felipe Castro said. “Now we have someone that is someone who’s looked up to, Pope Francis is very looked up to within the Catholic communities so now we have that person who is the stronger voice.”

According to the Associated Press, the Argentinian-born catholic leader called for the legal protection of same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis said. “You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

The quote marks the first time a statement advocating for same sex civil unions has come out of the Vatican and members of the LGBTQIA+ community say it will help people feel comfortable in their own skin.

“People who are going to people are gonna react positively to that, especially people in the gay community the LGBTQ plus community that that’s going to be very encouraging," Northwest Illinois Pride Network Co-Founder Nick Nunez said. "There are a lot of gay people who are still Christians, and are still, you know, living under those old beliefs and a lot of them are self-loathing.”

The Diocese of Rockford released a statement about the comments made by Pope Francis, it reads:

“All men and women are children of God and, as the Ten Commandments instruct us, we are to love one another as God loves us. The comments being reported by Pope Francis have not changed the teaching of the church in regard to the Sacrament of Marriage or the complementarity of men and women. As Catholics in the Diocese of Rockford, we look forward to further insight and clarification on these comments by the Holy Father.”

The documentary Francesco premiers in North America Oct. 25.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.