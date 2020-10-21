Advertisement

Beloit Transit will be offering free rides from October 26 through November 3

Beloit Transit is introducing new routes, giving free rides to raise awareness
Beloit Transit is introducing new routes, giving free rides to raise awareness
Beloit Transit is introducing new routes, giving free rides to raise awareness(Beloit Transit)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - To raise awareness for new lines that will be available, Beloit Transit will offer free rides from October 26 till November 3.

The new routes will have no fare increase; regular fares will be in effect starting Nov. 4, 2020. The Beloit-Janesville Express is excluded from this offering.

The new bus routes are designed to connect the workforce with many of the employment opportunities available in Beloit. The route to the Gateway Business Park will be offered four times a day with runs starting at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be stops near the Amazon Distribution Center, Pratt Industries, Kerry Ingredients, Staples Distribution Center, Gateway Estates Apartments, Hawks Ridge Apartments and the Van Galder bus terminal. Beloit Transit’s 2020 route changes are planned to provide improved frequency and better service connectivity in most areas currently served by BTS fixed routes. The changes were made with input from riders, community stakeholders and more over the past year.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCHD clarifies indoor dining guidelines regarding 25-person limit

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Health officials are now clarifying that this guidance should not be misinterpreted as allowing for indoor dining for the general public.

News

5 more City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
17 total employees have tested positive since mid-May.

News

Rockford Police squad car damaged after Wednesday morning crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
The officer was transported to the hospital, no word on the extent of the injuries.

News

COVID-19: Answering the most frequently asked questions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
We provide answers to some of the most common asked question when it comes to COVID-19 and separate fact from fiction.

Latest News

News

Raising awareness on domestic violence during the pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
With many people spending more time at home, experts worry about what could be happening behind closed doors.

News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office receives car donation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The vehicle will be deployed with the Boone County Emergency Management Agency on emergency search and rescue missions.

News

War medals returned to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
From the outskirts of Dallas, Texas to Machesney Park, pieces of military history make their way home to the Stateline, and the return of seven stolen medals brings honor to a World War II veteran.

News

War medals return to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Winnebago Co. hits 9K COVID-19 cases, 3 more dead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 169 stemming from COVID-19.

News

Indiana, Minnesota taken off Winnebago Co. quarantine travel list

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Oct. 20.