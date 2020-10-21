Beloit Transit will be offering free rides from October 26 through November 3

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - To raise awareness for new lines that will be available, Beloit Transit will offer free rides from October 26 till November 3.

The new routes will have no fare increase; regular fares will be in effect starting Nov. 4, 2020. The Beloit-Janesville Express is excluded from this offering.

The new bus routes are designed to connect the workforce with many of the employment opportunities available in Beloit. The route to the Gateway Business Park will be offered four times a day with runs starting at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be stops near the Amazon Distribution Center, Pratt Industries, Kerry Ingredients, Staples Distribution Center, Gateway Estates Apartments, Hawks Ridge Apartments and the Van Galder bus terminal. Beloit Transit’s 2020 route changes are planned to provide improved frequency and better service connectivity in most areas currently served by BTS fixed routes. The changes were made with input from riders, community stakeholders and more over the past year.

