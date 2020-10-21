Advertisement

A different dentist’s office

Some are finally getting back in the chair to get their teeth cleaned, which has local offices smiling.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After being closed for months amid pandemic concerns, local dentist offices are saying it’s good to be back and serving the community.

When the pandemic began this spring, essentially all dentists temporarily shut down everything but emergency appointments. The number of patients visiting offices remains about 20 percent below usual, according to the American Dental Association.

However, some are finally getting back in the chair to get their teeth cleaned which has local offices smiling.

“The American Dental Association has reported that nationwide less than one percent of dentists have been afflicted with COVID-19 so that means we are doing something right. We are getting ill less than the general population despite the fact that we are in a very high risk profession," Kris Tumilowicz of Dental Dimensions Dentist said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stateline families worry about nursing home residents as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
When visiting loved ones in nursing homes families rely heavily on outdoor seating areas to interact safely. But what happens when the weather turns cold?

News

Community reacts to comment from Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A quote from Pope Francis has people in the LGBTQIA+community in good spirits but some faith-based organizations are asking for more.

News

Trump the dancer? His moves to ‘YMCA’ at rallies are a hit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On some nights, he sticks mostly to pointing and clapping. But on others, he lurches from side to side and jerks his body as the crowd cheers.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 227 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 173 stemming from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

3-year-old girl reported missing in Crystal Lake found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

News

Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the U.S. if Trump wins reelection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the sheriff said.

News

Gov. Pritzker: ISP to patrol regions with mitigations, new COVID-19 tests incoming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
First responders will be getting testing kits along with pilot testing programs as well as long term care facilities.

News

2nd grant for Boone Co. Behavioral Task Force substance abuse program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Projects must feature comprehensive, collaborative initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of substance abuse on individuals and communities.

News

27 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent.

News

Nearly 50 more COVID-19 deaths reported; New cases remain above 4,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Since the pandemic began, DHS has tallied 182,687 total cases, more than 50,000 of which happened in this month alone.