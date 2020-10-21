A different dentist’s office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After being closed for months amid pandemic concerns, local dentist offices are saying it’s good to be back and serving the community.

When the pandemic began this spring, essentially all dentists temporarily shut down everything but emergency appointments. The number of patients visiting offices remains about 20 percent below usual, according to the American Dental Association.

However, some are finally getting back in the chair to get their teeth cleaned which has local offices smiling.

“The American Dental Association has reported that nationwide less than one percent of dentists have been afflicted with COVID-19 so that means we are doing something right. We are getting ill less than the general population despite the fact that we are in a very high risk profession," Kris Tumilowicz of Dental Dimensions Dentist said.

