Advertisement

5 more City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

17 total employees have tested positive since mid-may
17 total employees have tested positive since mid-may
17 total employees have tested positive since mid-may(MGN)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - According to the City of Beloit government, 5 more city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work. For privacy reasons, the City will not be disclosing additional details about the individuals' identities. This marks 17 total City of Beloit employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May.

After contact tracing, it was found that some of the employees were out with the general public after their first exposure, but were wearing masks and socially distancing, minimalizing risk for anyone who would have come in contact with one of the employees.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCHD clarifies indoor dining guidelines regarding 25-person limit

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Health officials are now clarifying that this guidance should not be misinterpreted as allowing for indoor dining for the general public.

News

Beloit Transit will be offering free rides from October 26 through November 3

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Beloit Transit is introducing new routes, giving free rides to raise awareness

News

Rockford Police squad car damaged after Wednesday morning crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
The officer was transported to the hospital, no word on the extent of the injuries.

News

COVID-19: Answering the most frequently asked questions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
We provide answers to some of the most common asked question when it comes to COVID-19 and separate fact from fiction.

Latest News

News

Raising awareness on domestic violence during the pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
With many people spending more time at home, experts worry about what could be happening behind closed doors.

News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office receives car donation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The vehicle will be deployed with the Boone County Emergency Management Agency on emergency search and rescue missions.

News

War medals returned to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
From the outskirts of Dallas, Texas to Machesney Park, pieces of military history make their way home to the Stateline, and the return of seven stolen medals brings honor to a World War II veteran.

News

War medals return to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Winnebago Co. hits 9K COVID-19 cases, 3 more dead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 169 stemming from COVID-19.

News

Indiana, Minnesota taken off Winnebago Co. quarantine travel list

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Oct. 20.