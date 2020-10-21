5 more City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - According to the City of Beloit government, 5 more city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work. For privacy reasons, the City will not be disclosing additional details about the individuals' identities. This marks 17 total City of Beloit employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May.

After contact tracing, it was found that some of the employees were out with the general public after their first exposure, but were wearing masks and socially distancing, minimalizing risk for anyone who would have come in contact with one of the employees.

