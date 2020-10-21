3-year-old girl reported missing in Crystal Lake found safe

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northwest suburban Crystal Lake has been found safe.

Police said the girl named Ivy was reported missing around 12:30 p.m., after she had last been seen in a residential area near Berkshire Drive and Somerset Lane.

Around 2:45 p.m., police reported Ivy had been found safe an unharmed. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

