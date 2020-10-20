Winnebago Co. Health Department issues COVID-19 testing protocols

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is reminding residents it is important that isolation and quarantine protocols are followed after being tested for COVID-19.

The department has developed a flow chart to know how you and your household contacts should move forward after being tested.

After making contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the WCHD advises two paths depending on the result of your own COVID-19 test.

If you test positive after contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or the date of your test if you are asymptomatic. An additional 24 hours of isolation is recommended if you are fever free.

If you test negative after contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, quarantine 14 days from last exposure to a positive case or large gathering.

For those who test positive for COVID-19 after being in contact from someone in your own household, the WCHD has additional protocols. If you are sharing a living space with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, quarantine during positive case’s 10 day isolation period plus 14 days after the isolation is complete. Those who test positive should quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to positive household contact if living in separate living spaces.

