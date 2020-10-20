Advertisement

Trump abruptly ends ’60 Minutes' interview before taping appearance with Pence

The interview is slated to air this Sunday.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Kaitlan Collins and Khalil Abdallah
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Donald Trump abruptly ended a solo interview with CBS News' “60 Minutes” Tuesday and did not return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence, according to multiple sources familiar with what happened.

After camera crews set up at the White House on Monday, Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, according to two sources.

CBS News did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris were also interviewed by “60 Minutes” and all four are scheduled to appear in the same program on Sunday. While Biden and Harris taped their interviews separately, Trump and Pence were scheduled to appear on camera together, like they did four years ago, for a walk and talk session. But Trump did not return for the appearance with Pence, sources said.

The interview is slated to air this Sunday.

In a 2018 interview, Stahl challenged Trump on his views of climate change and Russian election interference. While it became contentious at times, Trump completed the sit-down.

Stahl previously said that during an off-camera conversation with Trump in 2016, when he was running for President, he admitted his attacks on the press were meant to discredit negative stories that emerged about him.

“He said, ‘You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.’ He said that,” Stahl said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

