Roscoe Police Department aims for Tier 1 accreditation

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Roscoe Police Department is hoping it meets the standards to receive tier one accreditation.

A team from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program will be at the Roscoe Police Department today and tomorrow. The police department will be judged on 67 different ILEAP standards regarding administration, operations, personnel and training. Accreditation means the agency has achieved a level of professionalism among law enforcement peers and validates its services to the community.

