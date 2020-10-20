Advertisement

Rockford small business gives back to local charities

Bath + Body Fusion assembled the first 25 local charities by surveying their customers.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bath + Body Fusion, a skincare product company based in downtown Rockford, has donated $700 to customer-selected nonprofit organizations in the area.

The donations were made through their program BBF Gives Back – and the list of charities is growing, according to the business. Bath + Body Fusion assembled the first 25 local charities by surveying their customers.

Through the BBF Gives Back program, Bath + Body Fusion donates $5 for every four-ounce jar of their skin relief product, Dream Cream sold to nonprofit organizations chosen by their guests. Recipients include Gigi’s Playhouse, an educational, therapeutic and career support center for persons living with Down Syndrome, and Carpenter’s Place, a structured space where Rockford’s homeless can seek shelter.

“Our team at Bath + Body Fusion is passionate about providing products people can feel good about buying and compassionate when it comes to the Rockford community,” Jenny Ralston, owner of Bath + Body Fusion said. “I wanted to create a company that focuses on skin health and positivity, while elevating others in need. We’re driven to grow BBF Gives Back year after year. As the donations increase, so will our collective ability to make a more impactful difference!”

As consumers become more aware of the ingredients in their skin care products and understand what it means to use skin care products packed with many natural ingredients, Ralston also hopes to expand the reach of her skin care line through her commitment to community.

“This equation for making a positive difference is simple. Nourish your skin + your community,” Ralston said.

Consumers can submit their favorite nonprofit organization for review and approval for the BBF Gives Back program here.

