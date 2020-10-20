Rockford Mass Transit District workers demands safer working conditions during COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At a Rockford City Council meeting, workers at the Rockford Mass Transit District will demand better protection and safe services as they continue to be essential workers.

The RMTD workers demand better protections and services as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Deaths and infections continue to rise, and the Rockford Mass Transit District must provide critical transportation. And many employees say they fear for their own safety, and the health of the elderly riders they transport.

