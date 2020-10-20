Rockford City Council approves grant to be applied towards Rockford Police Department’s body cameras

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A grant was approved at Rockford City Hall, helping with the funding of police body cameras.

Tonight, the council approved the acceptance of a fiscal year 2020 U.S. Department of Justice grant for a little more than $150,000. That would go towards the nearly $250,000 overall cost to purchase body worn camera technology for the Rockford Police Department.

“We haven’t seen yet from the companies that have put forward an RFP. once we see that we will be able to kind of establish a cost analysis of what that looks like and what that will be able to cost us, and hopefully that be able to move forward with that within the next few weeks,” said 9th district Alderperson Bill Rose.

