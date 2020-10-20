Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity receives grant from Northwest Bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northwest Bank, along with the Federal Home Loan Bank, gave out grants across the city to local charitable organizations. One recipient was the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

The money was granted to Northwest Bank, who matched the donation from the FHLB. Northwest Bank President Tom Walsh told Habitat for Humanity, and 23 News, that it is incredibly important to give back to those organizations that have given so much to the area in times of need. Habitat for Humanity executive director Keri Asevedo says this grant will help many Stateline community members get the help they deserve.

“Its hard to be the person to say I’m sorry but we do not have the capacity to help you, and then someone like Tom and Northwest Bank shows up and says we believe in you so much that we want to provide you this financial gift because we believe in what you do. It’s humbling...its emotional”

