Indiana, Minnesota taken off Winnebago Co. quarantine travel list

The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Oct. 20.
COVID-19.
COVID-19.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People traveling from Indiana and Minnesota or hosting visitors from the states no longer have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Winnebago County.

The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Oct. 20. Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky and Mississippi have also been removed from the travel list.

More information on the county’s travel guidelines can be found here.

