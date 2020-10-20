In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - City of Beloit voters are encouraged to use in-person absentee voting to avoid the lines on Election Day.

In-person absentee voting at City Hall, 100 State St., begins weekdays on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The City of Beloit will offer a Saturday voting option on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at City Hall.

“Don’t forget to bring your photo ID. Please wear a face covering and adhere to physical distancing measures. You can also register to vote during this time. Proof of residence is required for registration. If you were mailed an absentee ballot, your ballot needs to be witnessed and returned to City Hall by 8 p.m. Nov. 3,” according to the city of Beloit.

The ballots can be returned via U.S. Postal Service or placed in a secured absentee ballot drop box at City Hall. There are two absentee ballot drop boxes; one is drive-up in the circle drive at the State Street entrance and the other box is inside City Hall on the first floor.

The city of Beloit will operate eight polling locations on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election. The city is consolidating two polling locations; ward 16, which typically votes at First Congregational Church, will vote at Todd Elementary School.

“Due to an unprecedented number of absentee ballots that will need to be processed on Election Day, the city needs additional equipment for the Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers at City Hall. Due to COVID-19, the city of Beloit is also facing a staffing shortage. The consolidation of the polling location was completed for those two reasons,” according to the city of Beloit.

Election workers will be wearing masks and will regularly sanitize their hands and work stations.

“The City of Beloit will do everything it can to administer this election in a safe manner with proper protective equipment,” according to the city of Beloit.

The official polling locations approved by the Beloit City Council are:

Wards 1, 2 & 3: Converse School, 1602 Townline Avenue FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES

Wards 4, 5 & 6, Gaston School, 1515 W. Grand Avenue

Wards 7, 8 & 9, Hackett School, 625 Eighth Street

Wards 10, 11 & 12, Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett Street

Wards 13, 14, 15 & 22: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Boulevard

Wards 16, 17 &18: Todd School, 1621 Oakwood Avenue

Wards 19, 20 & 21: River of Life UMC, 2345 Prairie Avenue

Wards 23, 24 & 25: Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road

The eight polling locations in the City of Beloit are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.