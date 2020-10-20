Advertisement

Ill. teen driver crash fatalities down 74 percent since 2007

In 2019, 41 teens were killed in traffic crashes, according to IDOT.
fatal crash
fatal crash(KXII)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that teen driver deaths are down 74 percent since 2007.

Since the state’s graduated driver licensing laws were overhauled in 2008, teen driving fatalities have dropped 74 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“The goal has always been to save lives,” White said. “While our graduated driver licensing (GDL) program is working as intended with teen driving deaths decreasing, there is still more work to be done. My hope is that with hard work and continued open communication between my office, teens, parents and driver education teachers, teen fatalities will continue to decline.”

In 2019, 41 teens were killed in traffic crashes, according to IDOT. In 2018, 48 teens were killed in crashes, IDOT reported. In 2007, 155 teens were killed in crashes.

White reminds the public that this week is a time when parents and caregivers are encouraged to talk to teens about staying safe behind the wheel, as well as using seat belts, obeying the speed limit and not texting while driving or driving impaired.

Illinois' GDL program prepares teen drivers by giving them more time to obtain valuable driving experience while under the watchful eye of an adult, limiting in-car distractions and requiring teens to earn their way from one stage to the next by avoiding traffic convictions.

White emphasized the important roles that parents, teachers and driver education instructors play in preparing safe and responsible teen drivers.

“State and national traffic safety organizations have praised Illinois' stronger GDL program as one of the best in the nation,” according to White.

To learn more about the state’s GDL program, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatherhood symposium set for Oct. 24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The event is free and will be available to the public.

News

City, Town of Beloit to share Fire Chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
“This is a beautiful example of how regional collaborations can benefit everyone,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “We look forward to this partnership with the Town of Beloit.”

News

Rockford City Council approves grant to be applied towards Rockford Police Department’s body cameras

Updated: 5 hours ago
Grant of more than $150,000 will go towards the $250,000 estimated cost of the body cameras

News

Rockford Mass Transit District workers demand safer working conditions during COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
At a Rockford City Council meeting, workers at the Rockford Mass Transit District demanded better protection and safe services as they continue to be essential workers.

Latest News

News

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity receives grant from Northwest Bank

Updated: 5 hours ago
The money will go to relief efforts for people hardest hit by COVID-19 as well as to promote equity and opportunity for diverse communities.

News

Belvidere School District votes to continue all-remote learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
Vote by the school board decides to stay remote

News

Roscoe Police Department aims for Tier 1 accreditation

Updated: 6 hours ago
Accreditation means the agency has achieved a level of professionalism among law enforcement peers and validates its services to the community.

News

Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

101 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend, positivity rate jumps to 13.7%

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent.

News

In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday in Beloit

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.