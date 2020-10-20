Advertisement

IDPH: 3,714 new cases of COVID-19, 41 more deaths

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 41 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

• Boone County: 1 male 90′s

• Clark County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s 

• DuPage County: 1 female 70′s

• Fayette County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Henry County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Kane County: 1 male 80′s

• Lake County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s

• Macoupin County: 1 male 80′s

• Marion County: 1 male 80′s

• McLean County: 1 female 90′s

• Peoria County: 2 female 80′s

• Richland County: 1 male 80′s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 70′s

• Sangamon County: 3 female 80′s, 2 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 50′s, 1 80′s

• Wayne County: 1 male 70′s

• Will County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. As of last night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

